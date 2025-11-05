Leadership
Researchers conclude US university classrooms 'closed' to intellectual disagreement
Universities fail to expose students to diverse viewpoints on key debates.
Key topics:
College syllabi often omit key critics, limiting exposure to debates.
Case studies show strong bias in teaching race and Middle East issues.
Philosophy courses on abortion show rare but notable intellectual balance.
BizNews Reporter