JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - APRIL 11: Helen Zille during day 01 of the Democratic Alliance Federal Congress at the Gallagher Convention Centre on 11 April, 2026 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Thousands of DA delegates gather in Midrand to pick their next leaders and decide how the party will fight for the top spot in 2029. (Photo by Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi)
Helen ZillePhoto by Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi
Leadership

“Vote Zille on both ballots”: The Common Sense breaks newspapering’s oldest rule

The Common Sense backs Helen Zille for Johannesburg.
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