CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - MAY 11: Gayton McKenzie at the Patriotic Alliance (PA) Victory Rally At Athlone Stadium on May 10, 2024 in Cape Town, South Africa. According to the Patriotic Alliance, this is the first time in the history of the country that a political rally is attended by registered South Africans voters only. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
Gayton McKenzie at a Patriotic Alliance Rally at Athlone Stadium Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach
Leadership

The PA paradox: why voters keep forgiving Gayton McKenzie

Gayton McKenzie’s populist appeal thrives despite mounting governance failures
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Ron Weissenberg
BizNews
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