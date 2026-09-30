EAST LONDON, SOUTH AFRICA – JANUARY 08: African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa gestures during the party’s 106th birthday celebrations at the City Hall on January 08, 2018 in East London, South Africa. The party’s new elected president said the ANC is back with a bang and we will be dealing with those stealing public money. He also preached unity. (Photo by Gallo Images / Sowetan / Masi Losi)
African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril RamaphosaPhoto by Gallo Images / Sowetan / Masi Losi
Leadership

Katzenellenbogen: Do we have to wait five more years for voters to learn?

ANC decline deepens as factionalism, poor service delivery and financial woes reshape SA politics
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Jonathan Katzenellenbogen
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