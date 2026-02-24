Leadership
Walls will not save us: Jay Naidoo
A proposed N2 security wall sparks fierce debate over safety, inequality, and South Africa’s spatial legacy.
Key topics:
Cape Town proposes a R114m security wall on the N2 corridor.
Critics call it divisive, echoing apartheid-era spatial logic.
Debate centres on walls vs. investment in communities.
By Jay Naidoo