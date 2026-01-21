Leadership
FT: World Economic Forum weighs moving flagship event from Davos
Organisation’s executives including chair Larry Fink discuss future of annual shindig for political and business elites
Key topics:
WEF leaders debate moving Davos summit or rotating to cities like Detroit
Larry Fink pushes reform to counter elitism and broaden access
Davos faces capacity, security and infrastructure strains as event grows
Mercedes Ruehl, Ortenca Aliaj and Arash Massoudi in Davos