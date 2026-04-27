Leadership
Why the Doom narratives on South Africa are wrong
TCS argues South Africa’s progress since 1994 counters doom narratives, highlighting unity, growth, and reforms to revive prosperity.
This article was first published by The Common Sense
Key topics:
SA progress since 1994 challenges dominant doom narratives
Strong social unity and shared values across racial lines
Reforms proposed to revive growth and boost investment
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