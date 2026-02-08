Leadership
Will CR really clean out the Augean stables this time?
Bombshell allegations expose deep police corruption, testing Ramaphosa’s resolve to purge criminal networks and salvage his presidency legacy.
Key topics:
Allegations expose deep criminal infiltration of senior police leadership
Madlanga Commission reveals corruption, killings, and political interference
Ramaphosa faces defining test to purge police and save his legacy
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
By John Matisonn