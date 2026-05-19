Will Helen Zille’s new approach win Joburg?
Leadership

Will Helen Zille’s new approach win Joburg?

By changing gear from demonstrating the ANC’s city failures to fixing these, DA mayoral candidate Helen Zille may crack the code needed to win the city outright
Published on

This article was first published by The Common Sense

Key topics:

  • Helen Zille urged to shift from exposing problems to fixing Johannesburg

  • Polling shows strong support for idea, but only ~40% would actually vote

  • Proposal: visible “Zille Fixes Joburg” repair fleet with public tracking app

By The Editorial Board of The Common Sense

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