Leadership
Will Helen Zille’s new approach win Joburg?
By changing gear from demonstrating the ANC’s city failures to fixing these, DA mayoral candidate Helen Zille may crack the code needed to win the city outright
This article was first published by The Common Sense
Key topics:
Helen Zille urged to shift from exposing problems to fixing Johannesburg
Polling shows strong support for idea, but only ~40% would actually vote
Proposal: visible “Zille Fixes Joburg” repair fleet with public tracking app
By The Editorial Board of The Common Sense