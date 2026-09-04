New York mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani celebrates on stage during an election night event at The Brooklyn Paramount Theater in New York.
Zohran MamdaniPhotographer: Adam Gray/Bloomberg
Leadership

The Economist on Woke II: Nepo-baby socialists - America's left trades race for class

From Woke politics to class: Democrats’ new populist turn
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