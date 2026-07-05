John Steenhuisen
John SteenhuisenPhotographer: Dwayne Senior/Bloomberg
Leadership

WSM: Going the full Prince Andrew: Steenhuisen's self-immolating interview

WSM likens John Steenhuisen's excruciating News24 interview to Prince Andrew's career-ending Newsnight disaster — except, he argues, this one was deliberate.
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William Saunderson-Meyer
BizNews
www.biznews.com