Leadership
Young technocrats take over the DA: John Matisonn
Next-generation DA leaders poised to shape party and local election success
Key topics:
DA leadership to be dominated by young, post-grad educated technocrats
Geordin Hill-Lewis likely to lead, Gauteng influence set to rise
Polls show DA gaining ahead of local elections, ANC struggles continue
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By John Matisonn