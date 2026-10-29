JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - OCTOBER 17: DA Johannesburg Mayoral candidate and Federal Chairperson Helen Zille deliver the main address at the "Joburg: Now or NEVER" Rally at Nasrec Expo Centre on October 17, 2026 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The rally aimed to rally supporters under the banner of stopping municipal decay and fixing service delivery. (Photo by Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi)
Will Joburg feel the Zille Effect?Photo by Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi
Leadership

The Zille Effect in Joburg: the real payoff may only come in 2029 | Hermann Pretorius

Zille’s Blue Brigade could turn grassroots service delivery into lasting DA support by 2029.
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Hermann Pretorius
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