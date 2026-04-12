Helen Zille, DA federal council chairperson
Helen Zille, DA federal council chairperson
Leadership

Helen Zille: How SA's Blue Machine has thrived despite global attack on liberalism

Blue Machine defends liberal values and eyes national political dominance
Published on

Key topics:

  • Defending liberal democracy amid global rise of identity politics

  • DA growth in SA politics, aiming to become largest party in metros

  • Commitment to rule of law, inclusion, rejecting race-based politics

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