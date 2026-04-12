Leadership
Helen Zille: How SA's Blue Machine has thrived despite global attack on liberalism
Blue Machine defends liberal values and eyes national political dominance
Key topics:
Defending liberal democracy amid global rise of identity politics
DA growth in SA politics, aiming to become largest party in metros
Commitment to rule of law, inclusion, rejecting race-based politics
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By Helen Zille*