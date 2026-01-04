Light
2026 Wine trends: Sparkling adventures, AI sommeliers, and a thirst for value
Discover 2026 wine trends: Nonalcoholic options, AI sommeliers, immersive experiences, climate impact, and millennials plus Gen Z shaping tastes.
Key topics:
Sparkling, nonalcoholic, and adventurous wines lead 2026 trends
AI sommeliers and immersive winery experiences reshape wine culture
Millennials and Gen Z drive wine consumption, seeking value and fun
