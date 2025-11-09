BizNews brainteaser – Ian’s Trivialus 9 November 2025
Quizmaster Ian Woodrow returns with another Trivialus for the BizNews tribe. Give it a go and see how well you score. Find the answers to this week's quiz here.
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
9 November 2025
What colour is the innermost ring on an archery target?
What’s the name of the controversial politician who on Tuesday was elected as mayor of New York City? Two bonus points for the two US states that held elections for governors on the same day.
From which tree did Adam and Eve take the forbidden fruit?
What part of a pig is the snack “pork scratchings” made from?
Why has President Trump threatened Nigeria with an incursion of US troops and a continued freeze on aid?
Approximately how many years ago did the dinosaurs become extinct; a) 16 million b) 66 million c) 166 million?
The Old Man and the Sea is a novel by a) John Steinbeck b) Ernest Hemingway c) F. Scott Fitzgerald?
This week, photos of Prince William standing under the Statue of Christ the Redeemer, on the summit of Mount Corcovado in Rio de Janeiro featured in the UK press. They recall similar photos of the time his late mother visited the site in 1991. The statue is 30m in length which is significantly shorter than the world’s tallest statue which is in which Asian country?
Which monarch is said to have declared “L’État c’est moi” (I am the State), a) Louis XIV b) Charles IX c) Louis XVI?
What happened in Britain between the 2nd and 14th September 1752?
In which country did Operation Market Garden take place in 1944? Bonus for the name of the city around which this operation took place.
Whose film production company was called Malpaso?
America has had to cut flights at 40 major airports by 10% to alleviate shortages of air-traffic controllers. What has caused this problem?
Name the group/performer that produced the album with the following tracks, a) You Make Loving Fun
b) Dreams c) Go Your Own Way. Bonus for the name of the album.
What is the currency of Hungary, a) Forint b) Euro c) Koruna?
From January next year, which European country will require every 18-year-old male to complete a questionnaire to determine their willingness to serve in the military for at least six months?
What is the difference between equable and equitable?
Which small but prosperous empire had its capital at Tenochtitlan? Bonus point for the modern name of city that now stands in its place. Second bonus for the leader of the force of just 600 men which managed to overthrow the million-strong empire in 1521.
True/False – amongst dog breeds a dalmatian can run faster than a whippet. For a bonus another True/False – a spotted hyena can run faster than a dalmatian.
What is the largest land-locked country in Africa, a) Democratic Republic of the Congo b) Mali c) Chad?
Question 10 - © Steve Stevenson