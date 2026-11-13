Residential buildings in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026. South Africa's unemployment rate dropped to the lowest level in more than five years in the fourth quarter, as the community and social services and construction sectors added workers. Photographer: Leon Sadiki/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Residential buildings in Johannesburg, South AfricaPhotographer: Leon Sadiki/Bloomberg via Getty Images
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MAILBOX | A view from the trenches: Johannesburg and a little hope

A call for competent leadership and an end to Johannesburg’s political power struggles.
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