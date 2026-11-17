ActionSA more than doubled its Tshwane seats in the 2026 municipal elections, and Herman Mashaba now insists Nasiphi Moya must stay on as mayor in any coalition. The party says she turned the capital around, but the figures tell a different story. Write-offs account for nearly all of the R4.3 billion drop in the debtors’ book, and electricity losses have risen to 21%. Debt collection drives and the Eskom court case started under Cilliers Brink. The end of national load-shedding and a statutory property revaluation also helped. Hügo Krüger asks how much of the recovery ActionSA can actually claim..By Hügo Krüger.Cities are where modern political classes build their reputations, and where voters, who actually live with the potholes and the power cuts, eventually pass judgment. Tshwane’s latest verdict, following the 2026 municipal elections, was a muddled one.The city has once again returned a hung council:the DA won 74 seats, ActionSA 48 and the ANC 44.ActionSA has more than doubled its 2021 tally of 19 seats, while the ANC has slumped from 75.Within days, Herman Mashaba declared that any coalition deal would have to keep Nasiphi Moya as mayor.The demand rests on a story ActionSA has spent a year telling. In August, it’s National Chairperson, Michael Beaumont, claimed that Moya had “turned the city around” in under two years, succeeding where ANC and DA administrations alike had failed. Every such story needs a villain, and Beaumont has supplied one, placing the city’s troubles at the feet of the administration led by the former DA Mayor Cilliers Brink. It is a tidy communication strategy, the kind that wins elections. Yet it is considerably less tidy once the facts, figures and the calendar are consulted.Take the celebrated fall in the debtors’ book. ActionSA says it dropped from R30 billion to R25.69 billion, and offers this as proof of sound management. Yet the city’s own figures show R2.42 billion written off indigent accounts and a further R1.83 billion removed from more than 31,500 inactive accounts. That is R4.25 billion in accounting adjustments, nearly the whole reduction. A cleaner ledger is not a fuller treasury. By October 2025 the book had already crept back to R25.9 billion. The utility tells the same tale. The Auditor-General’s 2024/25 report recorded electricity losses of R1.87 billion, 21% of electricity purchased, up from 19% a year earlier. That is not what a transformed enterprise looks like.Then there is the awkward matter of authorship. ActionSA presents itself as an outsider who arrived to rescue a failing city, but it spent the crucial period inside the government it now condemns. Brink served as mayor from 28 March 2023 to 26 September 2024, roughly 18 months. He won by 109 votes to 102 and presided over a coalition that was fragile from the start; Moya became the city’s fourth mayor in three years. ActionSA held the deputy mayoralty and several MMC positions in that coalition, and Moya herself was elected deputy mayor in January 2024.When 120 councillors voted Brink out, ActionSA backed the ANC’s motion. What followed was hardly an ActionSA government: Moya’s mayoral committee had five ANC members and a single ActionSA representative, and the ANC’s Eugene Modise took the finance portfolio.More importantly, the recovery now attributed to Moya had begun before her. In February 2024, Brink announced a plan to collect R1 billion a month from debtors. Tshwane Ya Tima, the campaign of electricity and water cut-offs against defaulters, was launched in 2022 and became standard procedure under Brink in May 2023. National load-shedding ended on 26 March 2024, with 1,656 hours of load-shedding in 2024 against 6,948 in 2023. That was a national achievement rather than a municipal one, but it relieved the pressure on a city that lives off electricity sales. Eskom took the city to court in July 2024, with Brink still in office. Moya deserves credit for concluding the settlement, made an order of court on 26 November 2024, but she did not start the process.Nor did Brink inherit a healthy institution. Tshwane was placed under provincial administration in March 2020, just as Covid struck, and revenue collection fell sharply. The Auditor-General later pointed to “ineffective financial recovery” planning and poor debt collection. Some of what is now sold as an extraordinary turnaround is a climb out of an exceptionally deep hole. Brink also had to govern through a four-month strike. It began on 26 July 2023 over a 5.4% increase that the city said it could not afford, at a cost of about R600 million, and 255 municipal vehicles were torched.Even the revenue story has other authors. A new valuation roll took effect on 1 July 2025, and many property valuations doubled, widening the base on which the city can bill homeowners. That is a statutory exercise, not an act of managerial genius, and Beaumont himself has said the review began under Brink. Any honest accounting has to ask whether the gains come from better governance or from a larger tax base.Fairness demands one concession. The number of audit qualification areas fell from six to two in 2024/25, and Moya’s administration deserves recognition for clearing that up.None of this means Brink fixed Tshwane. He did not, and given the constraints he worked under, probably could not. He led a fragile coalition for about 18 months in a municipality with years of accumulated dysfunction. But there is a considerable difference between saying he did not finish the job and claiming he caused the city’s decline, only for ActionSA to arrive and rescue it..Read more:.Cactus or the next COPE? Why ActionSA’s polls will decide Joburg and Tshwane | Richard Wilkinson.The second version is simply more useful to a party that wants to keep the mayoralty. New leaders inherit programmes, ride favourable tides and pocket the credit, while voters are left to work out who did what.ActionSA’s vote more than doubled, but write-offs, a national improvement in the grid and a statutory revaluation are not a record of governing. A party that helped run the city, helped topple its mayor and then claimed the recovery as its own has not delivered a turnaround. It has delivered a talking point, and the Pretorian voters are entitled to ask what ActionSA will do when there is no one else’s work left to take credit for..*The author describes himself as a Writer, Civil Nuclear Engineer, Podcast Host and Energy Analyst..Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. 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