MAILBOX: Coalitions need more than arithmetic, and the DA has to learn that

Millions of South Africans want change but aren’t convinced the DA speaks for them. BizNews community member Warwick Bruce Chapman argues that this reluctance comes from history, language and identity, not ignorance. He says governing in a coalition takes more than counting votes. The DA must hold firm on honest procurement, credible budgets and consequences for corruption, without treating the ANC, IFP and other partners as defeated opponents. Those partners, in turn, cannot demand respect while avoiding accountability. Chapman points to Chris Pappas’s work in uMngeni and makes the case for leaders who can negotiate without giving up their standards, and cooperate without abandoning their voters..By Warwick Bruce Chapman.Winning votes is one thing. Building a coalition is another.South Africa’s coalition negotiations demand more than arithmetic. Political parties must learn to work together without abandoning their principles or ignoring the voters who put them there.Millions of South Africans want change. Many are disillusioned with the ANC, deeply suspicious of MK and the EFF, yet remain unconvinced that the DA represents them.That reluctance is not necessarily ignorance or misplaced loyalty. Political identity is shaped by history, language, culture and lived experience. Changing allegiance can be much harder than deciding which party might deliver better services.This is something the DA, and particularly some of its more vocal supporters, would do well to understand.For many South Africans, political loyalty runs deep. The ANC remains closely associated with the struggle against apartheid and the democratic transition. The IFP has its own history, traditions and strong cultural roots, particularly in KwaZulu-Natal. These loyalties cannot simply be dismissed because another party believes it has a better record of government.But voters do not have to abandon their political identities for their parties to work together.Winning more votes gives a party a stronger claim to lead. Building a coalition requires something more: the ability to negotiate with parties whose supporters made different choices and may never share the same political convictions.The DA has a particular challenge.Its claim to competent government is central to its appeal. But competence must also include the ability to build relationships, negotiate and work with parties that see the world differently.There is a difference between insisting on sound financial management and insisting on getting one’s own way.The DA should stand firm on honest procurement, credible budgets and consequences for corruption. These are essential requirements of good government, and no coalition partner should be allowed to weaken them.But insisting on standards does not require treating partners as inferiors.The ANC, IFP and other coalition partners have responsibilities too. They cannot demand respect while refusing accountability or use disagreements over political style as an excuse to avoid difficult reforms.Treating coalition partners as defeated opponents makes cooperation harder. A party cannot be expected to share responsibility for failure while being denied recognition for success. Every partner must have a meaningful role and something worthwhile to defend when explaining the agreement to its supporters.Understanding the communities they serve is equally important.Political parties that want to govern diverse communities must make the effort to understand them. That means listening without looking down on voters, communicating in ways they understand and recognising that trust takes time to build.Chris Pappas’s experience in uMngeni provides an example. His command of isiZulu and familiarity with local communities illustrate how understanding and engaging with voters can help overcome political and cultural differences.South Africans need leaders who understand their circumstances and have the ability to improve them..Read more:.Dr Frans Cronjé for TCS: Black or white, ANC or DA - South Africans fundamentally trust each other.Coalition government makes this more important than ever. Political parties will continue to disagree about policy, history and the country’s future. That is part of democracy. Those disagreements cannot be allowed to prevent government from functioning.South Africa needs political leaders who can stand firm on their principles without looking down on those who disagree with them. Leaders who can negotiate without surrendering their standards, and cooperate without abandoning their supporters.Winning an election is one thing. Bringing parties together to govern is another. South Africa needs leaders capable of both..Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.