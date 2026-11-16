Hannes Coetzee (Action SA), Tlangi Mogale (ANC), Themba Fossi (DA), Omphile Maotwe (EFF) and Willie Spies (VF+) at the Tshwane Municipal Election Debate on October 28, 2026 Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius

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MAILBOX: Coalitions need more than arithmetic, and the DA has to learn that

A BizNews Tribe member argues the DA’s claim to competence must include treating ANC and IFP partners as equals, not as defeated opponents.