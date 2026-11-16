PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA - OCTOBER 28: Hannes Coetzee (Action SA), Tlangi Mogale (ANC), Themba Fossi (DA), Omphile Maotwe (EFF) and Willie Spies (VF+) at the Tshwane Municipal Election Debate at UNISA Main Campus on October 28, 2026 in Pretoria, South Africa. The debate focused on service delivery and basic infrastructure, water tanker scandals and allegations, coalition stability and governance, financial management and debt and local security and by-law enforcement in Tshwane as South Africa's administrative capital. (Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius).
Hannes Coetzee (Action SA), Tlangi Mogale (ANC), Themba Fossi (DA), Omphile Maotwe (EFF) and Willie Spies (VF+) at the Tshwane Municipal Election Debate on October 28, 2026Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius
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MAILBOX: Coalitions need more than arithmetic, and the DA has to learn that

A BizNews Tribe member argues the DA’s claim to competence must include treating ANC and IFP partners as equals, not as defeated opponents.
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