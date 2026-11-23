Cape Town entrepreneur Robert Beyer found Michael Beaumont eloquent and, on the surface, persuasive in his BizNews interview. But Beyer wasn't buying it. Writing to Alec Hogg, he lists the questions the ActionSA chairperson was never asked. Why has the party never held an elective conference? What about Herman Mashaba's past? And why should the DA ditch Helen Zille and Cilliers Brink, the faces on every Gauteng billboard? With coalition talks stalled, Beyer ends with a stark warning..By Robert Breyer*.Hi Alec [Hogg, BizNews editor],So I listened to your Michael Beaumont interview. He spoke very eloquently, and on the surface of it was rather persuasive. But so were Hitler and Stalin. And Juju isn’t too bad a speaker either.Too bad you didn’t ask Beaumont any just mildly challenging questions. The key questions you did NOT ask:1. How come ActionSA has never had an elective conference? Some would say that in effect, Mashaba is a dictator? 2. Speaking of Mashaba: Read this week's FM Editorial about Mashaba and his Malema connection? You never explored any of that aspect of Beaumont's boss. 3. Beaumont complained that ActionSA hasn’t received a call from the DA to talk about a coalition. When your opening line is “No Zille or Brink” what do you expect? Those two DA Candidates were on every billboard in Gauteng, the electorate voted for them as much as they voted for the DA. For the DA to do a deal without those two would be a betrayal to the voters. How can any reasonable person even think about that. It’s a non-starter and my guess is Beaumont and Mashaba actually know that — it’s just public rhetoric. Unless of course they think Hill-Lewis can act like Emperor Mashaba. So good for Hill-Lewis for not picking up the phone.4. The whole story of Hill-Lewis and Zille swopping Cities was #FakeNews and you let Beaumont repeat it unchallenged. 5. Beaumont didn't even know the Ekurhuleni council numbers. What an embarrassing moment. Even I as a Capetonian know those numbers. I am sure you do too. You should have explored that a bit too. I used to think the EFF was the greatest threat to SA. Then came MK. Now it’s ActionSA.Give me the good old ANC any day. Oh wait they may be doing one great coalition. God help us all.As for Beaumont: He has never served in any elected office, or administrative government job. I hope he never does. Maybe a job in media would suit him better. But I fear for the Beloved Country, now more than ever. .*Robert Breyer, Cape Town Entrepreneur, CityROCK .Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. Register here.Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.