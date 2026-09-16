LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - SEPTEMBER 9: Pro-Palestinian demonstrators gather in Parliament Square in London, United Kingdom, on September 9, 2026. Demonstrators waved Palestinian flags and held banners urging the UK government to impose immediate diplomatic and economic sanctions on Israel, cut arms exports, and terminate bilateral military cooperation agreements. (Photo by Rasid Necati Aslim/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators gather in Parliament Square in LondonPhoto by Rasid Necati Aslim/Anadolu via Getty Images
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MAILBOX: Israel's passionate defenders look cool and calm compared with it's critics

UK sanctions on Israeli settlements risk oversimplifying a deeply complex conflict
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