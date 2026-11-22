With the DA and ActionSA at loggerheads over who should lead Johannesburg, a BizNews member has written a final appeal to Helen Zille and Herman Mashaba. He wants them to settle their differences and form a coalition without the ANC. Gauteng voters asked for change, he argues: working services, jobs, safer communities and an end to corruption. If personalities and political conditions keep the two parties apart, the ANC could return to power by default. Gutta proposes a common governing programme, a negotiated deal on the mayoralty, a binding coalition agreement and, if needed, an independent facilitator. Neither leader needs to win, he writes. Gauteng's residents should..By Rasheed Ebrahim Gutta.Dear Helen and Herman,I am writing this letter as a final appeal to both of you, in the hope that reason, political maturity and a sense of responsibility towards the people of Gauteng will prevail over the differences that have brought coalition negotiations to this unfortunate position.The people of Gauteng, and particularly the residents of Johannesburg, have given political leaders a clear message through their votes. They want change. They want accountable government, improved service delivery, economic opportunities, jobs, safer communities and an end to the failures that have characterised local government in recent years.They have exercised their democratic right and placed their trust in political parties to give effect to their aspirations.It is therefore deeply disappointing that, at a time when an opportunity exists to establish an alternative government in Gauteng without the ANC, the negotiations appear to have become increasingly consumed by disagreements over personalities, positions and political conditions.Surely the future of Gauteng must be more important than the political ambitions or personal differences of any individual.Helen and Herman, you both have a responsibility to rise above this impasse.Helen, the DA emerged as the largest political party in Johannesburg. Your party has a significant responsibility to provide leadership and recognise the importance of building partnerships that can deliver stable government. Leadership also requires compromise, even when that compromise is difficult.Herman, ActionSA entered politics promising a different kind of leadership and an alternative to the ANC. Your party has earned the confidence of a significant number of voters who want change. That trust comes with a responsibility to ensure that political negotiations remain consistent with the aspirations of those voters.Both of you have invested years in building your respective political movements. Neither should allow the current disagreements to undermine the broader objective of establishing an alternative government.I would respectfully urge you to reconsider the positions that have brought negotiations to this impasse.The ANC should not become the beneficiary of disagreements between those seeking an alternative.Whatever our differences with the DA or ActionSA, there is an important distinction between political competition and the responsibility to govern.If parties that share an objective of providing an alternative to ANC-led government cannot find common ground, the consequences extend beyond the negotiating table.They affect millions of residents who are looking for a better future.The question that both of you should ask yourselves is this:If the ANC returns to power in Johannesburg or retains influence in Gauteng municipalities because the DA and ActionSA could not resolve their differences, how will you explain that outcome to the very voters who entrusted you with their votes?This is a question that deserves serious reflection.A practical way forwardI believe there is still an opportunity to find a solution if both parties are prepared to approach the negotiations differently.I would propose the following:1. Put personalities aside. Neither Helen nor Herman should make their personal political positions an obstacle to reaching an agreement.2. Agree on a common governing programme. Establish clear priorities around financial accountability, infrastructure maintenance, electricity, water, transport, economic development, job creation and the fight against corruption.3. Find a mutually acceptable leadership arrangement. The mayoral question should be resolved through genuine negotiation, taking account of electoral representation, governing experience and the need for political stability.4. Respect each party's electoral mandate. The DA and ActionSA must recognise that they have different levels of electoral support, but both have an important role to play in a coalition.5. Commit to a coalition without the ANC. Where the numbers and circumstances permit, both parties should work towards an alternative administration that does not depend on the ANC for its political survival.6. Establish a binding coalition agreement. This should include mechanisms for resolving disputes, accountability, performance monitoring and a commitment to completing the term of office.There is no expectation that either party must abandon its identity, principles or political independence. A coalition requires compromise, mutual respect and a shared commitment to a common programme.A final wordHelen and Herman, history often presents political leaders with moments that demand more than political calculations. It demands statesmanship.This is such a moment.South Africa is facing enormous economic and social challenges. Unemployment, poverty, inequality, failing infrastructure and declining confidence in public institutions require a different approach to governance.Our municipalities should become engines of economic development, local production, investment and job creation. We need political leaders who can work together to rebuild our cities and restore confidence in government.The people of Gauteng should not have to pay the price for disagreements between political leaders.I appeal to both of you to meet one another, preferably without intermediaries, and make one final attempt to resolve your differences.If necessary, bring in a mutually trusted and independent facilitator. Put every political condition on the table. Be prepared to make concessions. Find a solution that neither party may regard as perfect, but which serves the greater interests of the people.Neither of you needs to emerge as the winner of these negotiations. The people of Gauteng must be the winners.Please do not allow this opportunity to pass.You may disagree on many things, but surely you can agree on one fundamental principle: South Africa must come first.The time has come to put the country before the party, the people before political personalities, and the future of Gauteng before individual ambitions.I sincerely hope this final appeal will receive the consideration it deserves..Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.