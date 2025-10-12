Mailbox: Daylight smash-and-grab leaves tourists stranded and unprotected

Dear Mr. Hogg,

My cousin forwarded your interview you had with the Managing Director of Vergelegen Wine Estate.

Yesterday afternoon, four of our guests coming to our guest house had a very unpleasant experience on the N2 which is between Stellenbosch and Somerset West on the R44.

Two German couples who came as tourists and not for a medical congress (husbands are doctors) landed at the airport at 4pm and were supposed to arrive at our guest house in Stellenbosch/Somerset West at 6pm.

They arrived at 8pm at our guest house after a harrowing experience.

Just before 5.30pm, the rush hour traffic came to a standstill on the N2.

4 black individuals picked up a rock and smashed the hatchback of their car where the 2 couples had their luggage.

One of the luggage items contained all their passports, documentation, mobile phones and laptops.

This was taken in the smash and grab in full daylight, surrounded by other cars we're also in the traffic standstill.