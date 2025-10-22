As a proud South African and American, I cherish South Africa's vibrant people and hard-won freedoms. But my love for my homeland compels me to expose a damning conspiracy: President Cyril Ramaphosa has sold Pretoria's foreign policy to Iran's mullahs, in league with the Muslim Brotherhood and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), turning the ANC into Tehran's compliant proxy in a global war against the West. This isn't speculation—it's a 20-year web of documented bribes, backroom deals, and mystery money that purchased South Africa's fraudulent ICJ genocide charges against Israel. Ramaphosa is the willing vendor; Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola is merely his stooge. The United States must respond with widespread sanctions on Ramaphosa and his inner circle—freezing assets, banning travel, choking financial lifelines, and deploying the full arsenal of economic warfare—to dismantle this corrupt axis and reclaim South Africa's sovereignty.

The Conspiracy: Iran's Purchase of Pretoria



Consider the timeline that screams quid pro quo. In 2005, as MTN chairman, Ramaphosa inked a crooked $800 million deal for a 49% stake in Irancell, Iran's second-largest mobile operator controlled by Tehran's military brass. Leaked MTN documents from a 2012 U.S. lawsuit reveal Ramaphosa's team promised Iranian officials access to South African defence contractors, military hardware like drones, and IAEA votes to shield Tehran's nuclear program. U.S. courts now probe MTN for funneling funds to Iran's IRGC, which bankrolled attacks killing American troops.



Fast-forward to ANC's near-bankruptcy in late 2023—500 million rand in debt, facing asset sales. Then, on December 29, 2023, South Africa files its absolutely fraudulent ICJ genocide charges against Israel—days after Iran's proxies Hamas and Hezbollah, in coordination with the Muslim Brotherhood and PFLP, launched their October 7 massacre. By January 2024, the ANC's debts mysteriously vanished. ISGAP reports confirm Iran, the Muslim Brotherhood, and Qatar funelled millions post-filing to hijack the ANC for anti-Israel legal warfare. The Muslim Brotherhood’s networks, with their deep ties to Hamas and the PFLP, provided ideological and logistical support, amplifying the propaganda campaign through their global influence. Then-Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor's Tehran visit post-massacre, coupled with discreet meetings with Muslim Brotherhood operatives, and Hamas envoy hosting in Pretoria, followed by Lamola's July 2024 Iran glad-handing, complete the picture.