Mailbox
MAILBOX: Off the mark, Mr Oppenheimer. What is happening in Gaza is genocide
Legal framing ignores occupation, rhetoric, and ongoing incremental genocide.
Key topics:
Oppenheimer downplays Israel’s actions, framing Gaza war legally narrow.
ICJ rules Israeli occupation illegal; settlement expansion violates law.
Lemkin Institute warns of incremental genocide and systemic oppression.
By Hassen Lorgat