Mailbox: Peter Major is the man!

By David Melvill
I know why you look forward to your weekly chat with Peter Major. Pete is indeed a fountain of knowledge, or as you correctly said tonight, “an encyclopaedia of knowledge.” Like you, I just love his teaching style! He makes complicated matters easy to understand and grasp.
Late this evening, I was bottling my olive tapenade, (my little hobby of pure pleasure) and been thoroughly enthralled by Pete’s insights and many positives about SA mining.
His gentle backing of Mike Miller, is an accurate assessment of the man and his character. Pete vouches for his good character and his brave stance against the JSE and Mondi.
Perhaps foolishly, my biggest shareholding hangs out in Mantengu, only because I have been “forced” to keep buying more shares as the share price gets pummelled. Rightfully or wrongly, I stand by Mike. I attended the online AGM this year and last year. I was impressed with what they as a company are doing.
The company is in good shape, but the share price does not reflect it. To hear that a husband and wife team are deliberately shorting the company is very sad indeed. No wonder shorting is not allowed in China.
I digress though, sorry. Pete, with his 44 years of service to SA’s mining, is a magnificent contribution. His knowledge and wisdom is invaluable. We are so blessed to have a man of his calibre tracking the progress on mining in SA, Africa and the world for that matter. I salute him!
Thank you for a wonderful interview, yet again. I am spurred on to believe there is yet hope for SA mining. Pete holds out the lamp, saying, “This is the way, it can be turned around, SA can regain its rightful place as a top world producer.”