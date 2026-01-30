Mailbox
MAILBOX: Ricardo Portfolio is making investors out of my two young men
Turning allowance into lessons: Teaching kids real investing skills
Key topics:
Parent uses Ricardo portfolio to teach sons investing early.
Sons choose own stocks: local retailers vs S&P 500 ETF.
Monthly payments reinforce learning and “skin in the game.”
By Justin Ashley