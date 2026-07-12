Mailbox: Could SAPS' secure radio rollout hold more untold secrets?

Hello Alec,As the Madlanga Commission continues my memory is activated. This is in relation to a business associate of mine who originally worked for Motorola SA, where I met him and worked for him worked for a while.When Motorola disinvested in the mid 80’s I started my own company both in SA and Botswana. I was very busy upgrading the Botswana Police radio network. Skattejag also kept me busy along with Jo,burg water etc. Then came along the ability to really improve the communications system especially for the Police. This was called TETRA( TErrestrial Trunked RAdio). This brought many features for improvement. Two of which probably had the most impact. GPS was one and the other was encryption that allowed very high levels of security. No one could eves-drop without being invited and all portable and mobile radios had to be registered on the secure data base.During this time I was very involved in providing a temporary backbone system because of the need for the SAPS to relinquish frequencies for the role out of cellular by the likes of MTN etc. The tender for the new TETRA system, was finally awarded to Altech Radio as it was then.It was during this period of time that Jackie Selebi was the National commissioner and of course this is well reported on. Given the fact that most of the criminal underworld could easily monitor the SAPS radio system the new TETRA system suddenly put an end to this.Getting the required secure codes and or getting a radio became critical to listening in.During this time the person I knew was suddenly removed from SA and went to Australia to work for Motorola Australia.This was so sudden that even the SAPS technical chaps were unaware. This chap was a very honest guy and my gut feeling tells me that he was removed because someone demanded access to the system he was not prepared to give and he felt unsafe.I have no proof of this but given what is being exposed now and Selebi’s criminal activities I am very much alert. I should also mention that recent information regarding the current state of the TETRA system it is not in good shape at all.Best regardsRichard NZ .Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.