RIGHT OF REPLY: Mantengu responds to the press conference by Mr Zunaid Moti

31 October 2025 - The board of Mantengu Limited notes the podcast press conference given by Mr Zunaid Moti to Mr Alec Hogg on the BizNews platform on 27 October 2025.

Mr Moti, unfortunately, appears to have been badly briefed and, consequently, made statements that are demonstrably false, defamatory and/or calculated to deliberately mislead the investing public. In order for shareholders and potential investors to make investment decisions based on accurate information as opposed to the untruths uttered by Mr Moti, Mantengu responds to each of those untruths as follows:

Mr Miller is a chartered accountant with a master’s degree in finance.

Mr Miller was a game ranger in the Sabi Sand Nature Reserve and completed his master’s thesis during this time focusing on the value created in BEE transactions.

After his time as a game ranger, Mr Miller moved back to Johannesburg and started working at Dimension Data as a senior commercial manager.

Mr Miller and some partners took the decision to start an empowerment business focusing on conservation, agriculture, and renewable energy. In order to further this business, Mr Miller moved to rural Limpopo to support the fledgling business.

Mr Miller was instrumental in developing a novel funding model that would address the challenges associated with deploying capital into South Africa’s rural environment. To prove that the model, a newly purchased shelf company (Langpan Mining Co), with no balance sheet or track record, was utilised to buy Mantengu’s first mine. This was a critical piece of the puzzle in solving how new wealth could be created to help address South Africa’s inequality crisis.

Langpan was the new company used to acquire the assets of the now Langpan mine. Mr Moti is factually incorrect on all his Langpan statements. Memor Mining never owned Langpan. Langpan owns Memor Mining 100%. Memor Mining is essentially a dormant company with the mining right as its only asset.

Memor Mining’s erstwhile “sister” company at the time, Memor Marketing, never owned Langpan or any mining rights, and simply owned a dysfunctional plant.

Mr Miller did not put Memor Marketing into business rescue, Memor Marketing was liquidated by Asia Steel and Metal.

The Langpan acquisition of the Memor Mining and Memor Marketing, assets saved most creditors of these entities and approximately 120 jobs.

Langpan mines both chrome and PGM’s currently, with PGM’s being stock piled.

Langpan is in the Limpopo province and not the North West Province.

Mr Miller was appointed to the board of Mantengu (originally Mine Restoration Investments) in April 2017 with the instruction of fixing its governance, raising capital and consummating the acquisition of a company called IMBS.

Mr Miller did not try and place Mantengu into business rescue in September 2017. Mantengu was suspended by the JSE on 26 July 2016 for the late publication of its financial statements. This occurred before Mr Miller’s appointment.

Mantengu’s planned acquisition of IMBS failed because the IMBS shareholders could not agree to a valuation. Shortly thereafter, the JSE notified Mantengu that it would be classified as a “cash shell”. This classification meant that Mantengu would have a 6-month period to prove to the JSE that a viable investment opportunity was being pursued. With the IMBS transaction having failed, Mantengu, with no current or viable opportunities, was placed on notice by the JSE of its delisting and winding up.

Given the lack of options, Mr Miller pitched to the Mantengu board the Langpan empowerment project and its desire to list. Mr Miller and Alistair Collins, both declared their conflicts and recused themselves from the board’s deliberation. The board unanimously supported the acquisition of Langpan (reverse takeover).

The JSE classifies reverse takeovers as new listings which require the highest levels of governance and authority to complete. The governance “bar” was set even higher because Mr Miller and Mr Collins were directors of Mantengu and Langpan, hence the JSE’s classification of the transaction as “Related Party”.

One of the most stringent requirements of a reverse takeover is the completion of a Competent Persons Report (CPR) signed off by SAMREC and SAMVAL experts.

The CPR was signed off on 13 December 2021 by the JSE approved experts at an approved valuation of R852 million. This valuation was approved by the JSE’s Readers Panel and not Mantengu as Mr Moti claims and has misled the public.

At today's market prices of chrome concentrate, Langpan’s fair value is estimated at R1.5 billion. Refer to note 3 of our audited financial statements for the year ended 28 February 2025. The December 2021 valuation of R852 million was performed using market prices at the time which were significantly lower than today’s market prices. This clearly irks Mr Moti and hence he has decided to lie to the public that Langpan was valued at R27.5 million.

Mantengu acquired Langpan for R550million which is at a 35% discount to the JSE approved valuation of R852million. The reason for the discount was to counter the relevant risk profile and provide historical Mantengu shareholders with the opportunity to claw back historical lost value.

Due to the JSE’s classification of the transaction as “Related Party”, Mantengu was required to obtain a fairness opinion to provide voting Mantengu shareholders comfort on the intrinsic value. The fairness opinion supported the transaction value and thus the transaction received the “go ahead” from the JSE. References made by Mr Moti to a R27.5million as a valuation yardstick are patently untrue and have been designed to deliberately mislead the public.

Mantengu’s listing was completed on 5 August 2022, and the company was reinstated to trading on the stock exchange. Upon reinstatement, Mantengu was required to start trading at the closing price at the time of suspension in 2016, which was R0.03.

The reverse takeover, naturally, resulted in messy balance sheet and share register requiring optimisation. Accordingly: On 12 December 2022, Mantengu completed a fully underwritten rights issue of R15million. This raised some capital and cleaned up some of the balance sheet by converting debt into equity.

On 31 March 2023, Mantengu completed a 1000:1 rights issue to optimise its corporate structure. This was necessary because the reverse takeover resulted in 150 billion shares in issue, meaning that Mantengu’s market capitalisation dropped from R4.5billion to R1.5billion (at the lowest tradeable price of R0.01). Given the JSE’s approved valuation of R852million, Mantengu’s liquidity was non-existent because of the valuation mismatch. Why would you pay R1.5billion for something worth R852million?

On 1 April 2023, the 1000:1 consolidation took place which resulted in 150 million shares being in issue at a share price of R10. This was an instantaneous and academic adjustment as the consolidation divides the numbers of shares by 1000 and multiplies the trading price by 1000 (R0.01 x 1,000 =R10).

It was only upon completion of the corporate activity to 1 April 2023 that Mantengu, for the very first time, could start trading within range. This means that Day 1, for Mantengu, was 1 April 2023.

Mantengu’s share price dropped from R10/share to R0.01 and then increased to approximately R2.70 in June 2023. It was at this time that Mantengu was notified of share manipulation intentions.

Mr Moti’s claims that Mantengu has not mined PGM’s on Langpan nor has any PGM intentions is factually incorrect, brings into question his mining knowledge and designed to mislead the public. Chrome and PGM’s are found in the same ore body and thus are both mined at the same time. Given Langpan’s ore body, Langpan must first process the chrome before attempting to process the PGMs. All PGM’s are currently being stockpiled to build up a sufficient stockpile to justify any new PGM investments into the requisite processing plant. To further debunk Mr Moti’s lies that Mantengu has no PGM intentions - Mantengu recently acquired a significant PGM mine called Blue Ridge Platinum and is currently engaged in a significant due diligence to possibly acquire a controlling stake in Kilken Platinum, which is only 10km from Langpan. This provides Mantengu with significant flexibility and opportunity to maximise its PGM aspirations to deliver value to shareholders. It is critical for the investing public to know that Mantengu has not yet valued any of its PGM’s on its balance sheet, further bolstering the intrinsic value of the group.

Since April 2023 to date, Mantengu has made 6 strategic investments and thus is very much in a develop and build phase and starting to reach steady state operations. Mantengu is effectively only 2 years old with only one of its assets (Langpan) being in the stable for these two years, with all other assets being in the stable for less than two years. Naturally we cannot flick the switch and operate as a listed group that has been in perpetual steady state. The Board is of the view that our investment portfolio is extremely valuable and will deliver significant value to shareholders in the coming years.