ActionSA Leader Herman Mashaba during the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) official release of the results for the 2026 Local Government Elections (LGE) at Gallagher Convention Centre on November 08, 2026 in Midrand, South Africa. Photo by Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle

Mailbox MAILBOX | "The people have spoken": Tribe member says Mashaba's moment has come A BizNews Tribe member says Gauteng's metros have backed ActionSA, and that the DA's trust problem will keep it from winning over ordinary voters.