MAILBOX | "The people have spoken": Tribe member says Mashaba's moment has come

The people have spoken. That is the verdict of BizNews Tribe member Veronica, who believes Gauteng voters have handed Herman Mashaba a chance to turn Joburg around. In a forthright letter to BizNews editor Alec Hogg, she takes aim at Helen Zille, Rob Hersov and AfriForum. The DA, she argues, has a trust problem. The party, which won the most votes in Joburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni, may well see it differently. Then she goes further. Her closing call will divide readers..By BizNews Tribe member Veronica.Submitted to BizNews Editor Alec Hogg.Dear Alec,The people have spoken.Class of ’76 gave their vote to A[ction]SA. Herman [Mashaba] and his team have a chance to show the people how they can turn Soweto/Joburg - our beloved golden city - around.Tshwane and Ekurhuleni voted for Herman too. He stands for all South Africans; joining the marches and pushing back on illegal migrants worked in his favour.The DA has a huge trust issue. Helen [Zille], Leon [Schreiber], Cilliers [Brink] and all their supporters of choice, the pompous Rob Hersov and his mighty truth report (“how imaginative”) - they will be rejected by the people. He can sit in his air-conditioned room talking to himself. We know their playbook - nothing new there.As for the ANC, they will have to allow Herman to run this show for a few years until they sort themselves out. For the 1st time we now have an alternative to the ANC: it’s A[ction]SA, a centrist party, a fully inclusive party with a clear vision for the country.The rest of the country knows that the DA only work for the “haves” and not for the “have-nots”. Helen mysteriously pops up in Joburg expecting a warm embrace? She deprived residents of improvements when Herman was mayor, when the DA was in charge. The city was left in a state; multiple mayors followed after that. She promises to fix it now. Her pidgin Xhosa/Zulu does not impress; her fluent Afrikaans interview told the viewers a lot.Their agenda, along with their band of culprits (AfriForum), is well understood. It will not work. The Americans have had their last say, so have we. Cilliers will not be the one pushing the ANC off; we the people will.South Africa will always have a black majority. No one can change that; numbers matter. We are in the continent of the almighty Africa after all.So offensive to be referred to as “aspirants” by political analysts. All Africans want is to run our own economies, to trade with one another and friendly world nations, and keep our African culture and traditions. Those who don’t aspire to these ideals can go join others somewhere else.As Africans we’ve suffered apartheid and slavery. It’s about time we’re offered a referendum on what systems we want, to maximise the benefits of our resources. This can no longer be argued..Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.