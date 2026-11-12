MIDRAND, SOUTH AFRICA - NOVEMBER 08: Herman Mashaba (ActionSA Leader) during the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) official release of the results for the 2026 Local Government Elections (LGE) at Gallagher Convention Centre on November 08, 2026 in Midrand, South Africa. The municipal elections were held to elect councils for all district, metropolitan and local municipalities in each of the country's nine provinces. (Photo by Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle)
ActionSA Leader Herman Mashaba during the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) official release of the results for the 2026 Local Government Elections (LGE) at Gallagher Convention Centre on November 08, 2026 in Midrand, South Africa.Photo by Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle
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MAILBOX | "The people have spoken": Tribe member says Mashaba's moment has come

A BizNews Tribe member says Gauteng's metros have backed ActionSA, and that the DA's trust problem will keep it from winning over ordinary voters.
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Herman Mashaba