A general view of destroyed buildings in the Tel al-Hawa neighbourhood of Gaza City, on August 6, 2026. More than two-and-a-half years after the conflict began, Gaza remains in a severe humanitarian crisis, and despite a fragile ceasefire reached between Israel and Hamas in October 2025, efforts to bring the war to a definitive end have stalled for months. (Photo by Majdi Fathi/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
A general view of destroyed buildings in the Tel al-Hawa neighbourhood of Gaza CityPhoto by Majdi Fathi/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Mailbox

MAILBOX: Jasmine Opperman's terror "analysis" of Hamas smacks of prejudice and hate

Critics accuse BizNews of promoting unverified Hamas claims and politicised security narratives
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
BizNews
www.biznews.com