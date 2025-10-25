RIGHT OF REPLY: HSF says Paul O’Sullivan did not “fund” McBride case

The Helen Suzman Foundation (HSF) wishes to clarify statements made by Paul O’Sullivan during an online interview with the journalist Alec Hogg on 12 October 2025. Mr O’Sullivan stated that he “funded” the Foundation with a substantial amount of money to overturn Mr Robert McBride’s suspension as Executive Director of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID). We believe this to be an unfortunate mischaracterisation.

HSF acted as amicus curiae in the 2015 case McBride v Minister of Police and Another (06588/2015) heard in the North Gauteng Pretoria High Court, as well as the subsequent 2016 Constitutional Court appeal. The judgment is available to the public here . Webber Wentzel acted as HSF’s legal representatives in this matter on a pro bono basis and received no payment for their services, as did senior counsel. In the course of this public interest matter Mr O’Sullivan, on behalf of Forensics for Justice, did engage in consultations with us along with Webber Wentzel’s pro bono department.

In 2019, HSF again acted as amicus curiae in the urgent application brought by Mr McBride in the North Gauteng Pretoria High Court where he opposed the non-renewal of his contract as executive director of IPID.

HSF appealed the matter, filing in the Supreme Court of Appeal in Helen Suzman Foundation v Robert McBride and Others . Our argument was that the process of renewing Mr McBride’s contract lacked procedural integrity and the settlement reached in the High Court case indirectly permitted executive influence over the renewal of the IPID Executive Director, compromising the independence of IPID. We did not engage with Mr O’Sullivan during the course of this second matter. Webber Wentzel and senior counsel again acted on a pro bono basis as our legal representatives.

We can confirm that, separately, Mr O’Sullivan made a once-off donation of R100 000 to us in 2019. As Mr O’Sullivan’s donation was general in nature and not linked to any specific case, it was utilised by us in our core operations.

HSF’s involvement in the McBride matters was guided solely by our mission to advance constitutionalism and to safeguard the independence of key state institutions. In furthering our mission we are committed never to compromise on our independence, such that we are able to effect our work without fear or favour.