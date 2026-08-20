Gary Teichmann, Mark Alexander, Erin Rush and SEan Fitzpatrick with the trophy during the Castle Double Malt Greatest Rivalry Tour trophy launch at AB InBev Africa Headquarters on August 19, 2026 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Gary Teichmann, Mark Alexander, Erin Rush and SEan Fitzpatrick with the trophy during the Castle Double Malt Greatest Rivalry Tour trophy launch at AB InBev Africa Headquarters on August 19, 2026 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images
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MAILBOX: SARU sold the seats, but lost the fans

High ticket prices and empty stadiums are costing SARU more than revenue
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