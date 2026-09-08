PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 29: Tatjana Smith of South Africa wins Gold in the Women's 100m Breaststroke final event on day 3 of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games at Paris La Defence Arena, Paris, France on July 29, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Anton Geyser/Gallo Images)
Tatjana on the podium at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games after winning Gold in the Women's 100m Breaststroke finalPhoto by Anton Geyser/Gallo Images
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MAILBOX: SA's most decorated Olympian deserves protection, not exploitation

Tatjana Smith's treatment by administrators should shame SA sport into a reckoning, argues a BizNews Tribe Member
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