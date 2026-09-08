MAILBOX: SA's most decorated Olympian deserves protection, not exploitation

BizNews Tribe member John Cunha isn't holding back. Tatjana Smith carried South Africa to Olympic glory. Now, he argues, she's being let down by the very people meant to protect her success. Cunha calls it more than bad governance. It's a moral failure, and one built on silence. He warns what today's inaction teaches the next generation of young athletes watching from the sidelines. His message to South Africa's leaders is blunt: speak up, or share the blame..By John Cunha, BizNews Tribe Member.Needless to say, this whole issue has really bothered me, tremendously. Been thinking about this a lot (probably too much), but I guess I've now come to a clear landing, and that is this: History will not judge us by the medals we tally, but by the manner in which we defend the heroes who bled to win them. To witness a champion of Tatjana Smith's unparalleled caliber - a woman who has hoisted the fractured spirit of our nation onto her shoulders and carried it to the highest peaks of global sporting triumph - subjected to the petty tyrannies and avarice of bloated administrators is not merely a failure of governance. It is a moral disgrace. When the very custodians of our national pride act as bureaucratic brigands, weaponising a patriot's dream to extort her (and no doubt many others), they do not just steal money; they steal the dignity of South African sporting excellence.And yet, we must face an uncomfortable truth: this machinery of exploitation thrives only in the fertile soil of our own collective apathy. Atrocities of this nature do not erupt suddenly in the light of day. They fester in the shadows, emboldened by the silent complicity of good men and women who look the other way.It is a timeless and tragic reality that the triumph of corruption requires nothing more than for leaders of influence to stand idly by and do nothing. When we observe such staggering injustice and respond with mere murmurs of sympathy rather than roars of consequence, our silence ceases to be neutrality. It becomes an endorsement.Cast your minds, for a moment, to the dusty fields, the municipal pools, and the provincial schoolyards of this country. Consider the South African child of today. We are blessed with a talent pool deeper than the oceans that surround our shores - raw, unyielding, and desperate for a chance to shine. These children are watching. What message do we send to the global superstars of tomorrow when they see the likes of our greatest, and MOST MEDALLED OLYMPIAN OF ALL TIME, pillaged for her success? If we allow the dreams of our youth to be crushed beneath the boot of administrative greed, if we signal that excellence is merely a commodity to be taxed by the corrupt, we do not just lose future Olympic finals. We surrender the very soul of our nation's potential.It is time to draw a line in the sand. The time has come to let the righteous anger we feel today serve as the anvil upon which a fierce, uncompromising standard of integrity is forged..Read more:.Tatjana Smith takes on shambolic Swimming SA.To those entrenched in power who view our athletes as prey to sustain their own gluttony: your era of unchecked entitlement must be brought to a swift and decisive end. And to every leader, minister, and titan of industry reading these words: let it never be said that when the future of South African greatness called for defenders, we found ourselves too busy to fight.We must demand a ruthless reckoning, sweep this house clean, and ensure that the only tears our athletes ever shed are those of pure, unburdened triumph upon the global podium..Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.