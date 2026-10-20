CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 03: Gwede Mantashe, Pieter Groenewald and Leon Schreiber during the swearing-in ceremony of the new national executive members at Cape Town International Convention Centre on July 03, 2024 in Cape Town, South Africa. The new National Executive constitutes the 7th Democratic Administration as a Government of National Unity comprising a diversity of political parties as an outcome of the national and provincial elections held on Wednesday, 29 May 2024. (Photo by Gallo Images/Misha Jordaan)
Photo by Gallo Images/Misha Jordaan
Mailbox

Mailbox | The GNU: Two years, three tests

Two years into the GNU, growth, jobs and crime targets remain unmet.
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
BizNews
www.biznews.com