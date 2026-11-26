Rand gold has fallen 28% from this year's peak of R86,000 an ounce, and silver is down about 60% from R1,820. BizNews Tribe member and precious metals specialist David Melvill says a slump like this is exactly when investors should think about a margin of safety: the cushion you get by buying below what an asset is truly worth. The catch is that gold and silver pay no dividends, so their fair value moves with sentiment, interest rates, the dollar and, for South Africans, the rand. He admits prices could fall further, but argues the wise investor buys in small amounts now and takes the long view..By David Melvill*.During this year gold reached a peak of R 86 000 an ounce, today it is trading at R 62 000. Gold has had a huge correction by 28%.Similarly, silver has corrected even more, it reached its peak of R 1 820, it is now trading at R 710 an ounce. Silver is now on a massive discount of 60% cheaper.Wise investors talk about having a “Safety margin.” It is a buffer built into a plan, calculation, or investment to protect against uncertainty, errors, or unexpected drops.When an asset is trading well below its normal pricing, it is indicative of a safety margin..Then the “slim manne met wit jasse en dik brille,” speak of its “intrinsic value.” The comparison of intrinsic value to the market price, where an asset is undervalued or overvalued. This means it is trading under its fair value, and more likely to increase than decrease in value.Yesterday, listening to Alec Hogg’s monthly portfolio presentation. He reminded us as to how hard it is hard to determine the “fair” price of precious metals because they generate no cash flow or yield, making valuation heavily dependent on shifting sentiment, macroeconomics, and market structure.Unlike stocks or bonds, gold and silver do not pay dividends or interest, so there is no standard earnings or discount model to determine intrinsic value.The prices swing on fear, geopolitical instability, and inflation expectations. There is some reliance on global events, while signals like money supply, debt, and mining output play a role.There is also the macro and currency sensitivity where interest rates, the U.S. dollar strength, central bank reserve moves, and exchange rates pull prices in competing directions. For local buyers in South Africa, rand fluctuations against the dollar also shape domestic prices.In summary, Intrinsic value estimates what an asset is truly worth. A margin of safety measures the cushion you get by buying below that estimate..Intrinsic value sets the target benchmark. Margin of safety protects you if your valuation is wrong or market conditions worsen..Read more:.Miningweb: A violent reversal hits gold and silver as volatility erupts.Years ago, Helen Zille, when she was the Western Cape’s Premier, addressed our men’s weekly meeting at ROTOP. As part of her introduction, she reminded us the art of investing, put simply, is “Buying low and selling high.” She is so right, it is so simple and yet so many of us get it wrong and do it the exact opposite way.Finally, could gold and silver get cheaper? You bet.It must be getting very close to a bottom though. The wise investor “nibbles” at these very low prices and adopts a long term view that the precious metals will rise in value over time. Happy investing!.*David Melvill: Real money specialist / “Goud- en silwerspesialis”, BizNews Tribe member.Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. Register here.Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.