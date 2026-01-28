Members Only: FT - What will stop gold?
From $5,000 gold to silver’s 150% price explosion, the precious metals market has entered a "rip-your-face-off" rally. Katie Martin and Rob Armstrong dive into whether this is a genuine shift in the global financial regime or a leveraged speculative bubble waiting for a "world peace" pin to pop it.
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
Listen here