From 2,000 companies to 11: How ANC policy is killing South Africa's 160-year diamond industry
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From 2,000 companies to 11: How ANC policy is killing South Africa's 160-year diamond industry

South Africa’s diamond industry faces collapse as regulation, costs and lab-grown gems squeeze miners.
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James Lorimer
BizNews
www.biznews.com