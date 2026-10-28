JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 28: A general view of the Anglo American Corporate office on July 28, 2020 in Johannesburg, South Africa. It is reported that Anglo American Platinum (Amplats), has delivered a solid set of interim results and managed to pay workers who stayed at home because of the lockdown. (Photo by Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo)
Photo by Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo
miningweb

Dr Duarte da Silva on Anglo (pt 2): The squandered house

What a competent chief executive, steeped in the Oppenheimer method, would have done
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Dr Duarte da Silva
BizNews
www.biznews.com