Miningweb: Australia’s mining sector faces a backlash over indigenous rights claims
miningweb

Miningweb: Australia’s mining sector faces a backlash over indigenous rights claims

Court ruling reignites debate over land rights, mining profits, and past heritage damage in Australia’s Pilbara region
Published on

Key topics:

  • Fortescue ordered to pay A$150m in Yindjibarndi land dispute

  • Pilbara mining boom clashes with Indigenous land and heritage rights

  • Australia’s Indigenous rights reforms seen as weakened after 2020 peak

By David Fickling

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