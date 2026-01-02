miningweb
Best of 2025: Miningweb Weekly with Peter Major
Relive the highlights from Miningweb Weekly with mining guru Peter Major
Relive the highlights from Miningweb Weekly with mining guru Peter Major, including insightful discussions on South Africa’s mining decline, exploration challenges, and the critical role of capital allocation.
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
Watch here