Da Silva’s Gold Papers: Sibanye's plan to flood the richest reef on earth - at best gold price ever
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Da Silva’s Gold Papers: Sibanye's plan to flood the richest reef on earth - at best gold price ever

Kloof’s decline raises questions over whether deep-level gold mining still has a profitable future.
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