An abandoned mine shaft in the East Rand
An abandoned mine shaft in the East Rand
miningweb

Dr Duarte da Silva: Wits Basin isn't just Gold galore — it's got a lot of valuable Uranium too

South Africa’s gold dumps may hold a hidden uranium fortune as nuclear demand and rising prices revive the forgotten second metal.
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Duarte da Silva
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