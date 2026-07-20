A dump truck transports excavated rock along an access road at a mine in Mpumalanga, South Africa.
A dump truck transports excavated rock along an access road at a mine in Mpumalanga, South Africa.Photographer: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg
miningweb

GEM Bill promises mining revival as SA’s investment appeal fades: Terence Corrigan

The GEM Bill promises faster licences, less red tape, and renewed investor confidence.
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Terence Corrigan
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