miningweb
Miningweb - Javier Blas: Glencore’s copper promises test investor trust
Glencore urges investors to trust copper expansion plans despite decades of underperformance and missed production targets.
Key topics:
Glencore asks investors to trust ambitious copper production plans.
Company repeatedly missed targets, raising shareholder skepticism.
$23.4bn copper expansion aims to boost growth, M&A appeal.
By Javier Blas