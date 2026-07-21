A 10-ounce gold bar is displayed at an ABC Bullion store in Sydney, Australia, on Friday, Jan. 23, 2026. Gold closed in on $5,000 an ounce, with geopolitical risks and renewed threats to the Federal Reserve’s independence supporting a record-breaking rally. Photographer: Brendon Thorne/Bloomberg
A 10-ounce gold barPhotographer: Brendon Thorne/Bloomberg
miningweb

Dr Duarte da Silva: SA gold mine owners’ windfall funded departure from Reef

Record gold prices have delivered massive profits, but South Africa’s mining giants are sending the windfall overseas instead of reviving the Witwatersrand.
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Dr Duarte da Silva
BizNews
www.biznews.com