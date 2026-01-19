miningweb
Miningweb: Gold, silver soar to records amid Trump’s Greenland tariff threats
Gold and silver hit record highs as Trump’s Greenland tariffs stoke fears of US-Europe trade war escalation.
Key topics:
Gold and silver surge to record highs amid Greenland tariff threats.
US plans tariffs on Europe fuel fears of a trade war.
Investors flock to metals as geopolitical tensions and dollar weaken.
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
By Yihui Xie and Jack Ryan