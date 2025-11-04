miningweb
Jim O’Neill on Miningweb: What is the gold price telling us?
Debate intensifies as gold’s meteoric rise tests faith in global monetary stability.
Key topics:
Gold’s surge sparks debate: bubble or lasting monetary shift?
BRICS nations boost gold to counter dollar dominance.
Falling real rates and easing policies continue to support gold.
By Jim O’Neill*