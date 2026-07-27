FT: Kenya's sacred Mrima Hill sits on a rare-earth fortune the US, China and Australia all want
© David Blumenkrantz/FT
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FT: Kenya's sacred Mrima Hill sits on a rare-earth fortune the US, China and Australia all want

Tug of war between US, Chinese and Australian companies for east African deposit threatens to overrun lush homeland
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