Miningweb: BHP-China iron ore dispute escalates, risking months of trade gridlock
BHP and China’s state iron ore buyer locked in prolonged price standoff
Key topics:
BHP-China iron ore price dispute may extend into early 2026.
Minimal impact on BHP shipments so far; January sales may matter.
China’s state group seeks leverage via purchase suspensions and contracts.
By Katharine Gemmell and Alfred Cang